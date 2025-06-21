Main Card Results | UFC Baku

Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., Live From Baku Crystal Hall in Baku on June 21
UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE JR. airs at a special time! The prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Results
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Main Card Results
Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad
- Featherweights kick off the main card as Muhammad Naimov (12-3, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) takes on Bogdan Grad (15-2, fighting out of Graz, Austria)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta
- Unbeaten in his last 11 fights, lightweight Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, NY via Baku, Azerbaijan) looks to make a push toward the rankings with a win over Nikolas Motta (15-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Tofiq Musayev vs Myktybek Orolbai
- Lightweight Tofiq Musayev (22-5, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) makes his UFC debut in his home country against Myktybek Orolbai (13-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan)
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev
- No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (18-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series standout Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) to the UFC
Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Bahamondes
- In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-4, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) looks to get back to winning ways against rising lightweight star Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile)
Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
- In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, MI) battles No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)