Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., Live From Baku Crystal Hall In Baku, Azerbaijan On June 21, 2025
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Baku

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., Live From Baku Crystal Hall in Baku on June 21
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 21, 2025

UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE JR. airs at a special time! The prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Results

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Main Card Results

Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad

  • Featherweights kick off the main card as Muhammad Naimov (12-3, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) takes on Bogdan Grad (15-2, fighting out of Graz, Austria)

Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta

  • Unbeaten in his last 11 fights, lightweight Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, NY via Baku, Azerbaijan) looks to make a push toward the rankings with a win over Nikolas Motta (15-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Tofiq Musayev vs Myktybek Orolbai

  • Lightweight Tofiq Musayev (22-5, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) makes his UFC debut in his home country against Myktybek Orolbai (13-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan)

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

  • No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (18-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series standout Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) to the UFC

Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Bahamondes

  • In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-4, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) looks to get back to winning ways against rising lightweight star Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile)

Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

  • In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, MI) battles No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

