Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Anthony Hernandez made a statement in his first UFC main event against Brazil’s Michel Pereira, and the middleweight contender wasn’t the only one making moves on the UFC Fight Night main card, as veterans Rob Font and Darren Elkins delivered statements, Charles Johnson picked up his fourth win of the year, and Cameron Smotherman earned a victory in his short-notice UFC debut.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Results
- Main Event: Anthony Hernandez defeats Michel Pereira via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of the fifth round
- Co-Main Event: Rob Font defeats Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Charles Johnson defeats Sumudaerji via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Cameron Smotherman defeats Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
- Darren Elkins defeats Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Asu Almabayev defeats Matheus Nicolau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jean Matsumoto defeats Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Joselyne Edwards defeats Tamires Vidal via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:33 of the third round
- Elise Reed defeats Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Melissa Martinez defeats Alice Ardelean via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Austen Lane defeats Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Main Card Results
Darren Elkins defeats Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
The main card opener between Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda was as grueling and bloody as expected, with each featherweight vet giving their all for three rounds before Elkins was declared the winner via unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Elkins, now 29-11. Pineda, who laid his gloves down in the Octagon after the fight, retires with a record of 28-17 with 3 NC.
A back kick got things off to a good start for Pineda, and he followed that up with a guillotine choke attempt. But Elkins got loose and took control from the top position. When the action settled, a pair of cuts on Pineda were revealed, but the Texan kept fighting, nearly sinking in another guillotine as the blood flowed. With 45 seconds left, Elkins got free, but in a scramble, Pineda took the mount position and fired off strikes before the round ended.
Darren Elkins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Darren Elkins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Elkins was cut, as well, as round two opened, and he traded with Pineda on the feet, with “The Pit” holding a slight edge. In the second minute, Ekins got the takedown and fended off a guillotine attempt, and after a brief stint on the feet, the fight went back to the mat.
After a visit from the Octagonside physician to check out Pineda’s closing right eye, the fight was cleared to continue, and fight these veterans did, keeping the exhaustive pace up, with each having their moments for the rest of the 15-minute war.
Cameron Smotherman defeats Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
Cameron Smotherman impressed on less than a week’s notice, turning his UFC debut into his first UFC win by taking a three round unanimous decision over Jake Hadley in a bantamweight bout.
Score for Smotherman, now 12-4, were 30-26, 29-27, 29-27. Hadley falls to 11-4.
Smotherman’s first round as a UFC fighter was a solid one, as he stalked Hadley and controlled the standup action throughout.
Cameron Smotherman Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Cameron Smotherman Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Hadley opened the second with an inadvertent low kick, drawing an immediate halt to the action. Once the fight resumed, Hadley started to put his offense in gear, and while the action heated up, an eye poke by Hadley with under two minutes left forced another stoppage and prompted a point deduction from referee Chris Tognoni. Upon the restart, Hadley finally tried to work his grappling attack, but was unable to get Smotherman to the mat.
The bantamweights slugged it out to begin the final frame, with Hadley getting jarred briefly before locking Smotherman up against the fence briefly. Once separating, they continued to exchange, Smotherman again holding the edge. A low kick by Smotherman halted the action a third time, but Hadley got back to business quickly, hoping to turn things around in the final minute, but it was not to be.
Charles Johnson defeats Sumudaerji via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Flyweights Charles Johnson and Sumudaerji put on a show, fighting at a hectic pace for three rounds, with Johnson emerging with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory, his fourth win of 2024.
The judges saw it for Johnson, now 17-6, by identical scores of 29-28. Sumudaerji falls to 16-7.
Johnson kept the pace high in the opening round, and while Sumudaerji had his moments of success when the action slowed, when Johnson blitzed, he kept his foe off balance and unable to get his shots off.
Charles Johnson Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Charles Johnson Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
The high-level fight continued to impress in the second, but after Johnson dropped Sumudaerji, he nearly finished him with strikes before the China native recovered and almost locked in a submission from the back. Johnson escaped and the two scrambled back and forth until the horn, the pace incredible heading into the last round.
Sumudaerji started the third on the offensive, but Johnson kept his opponent honest with a left hand that landed several times. And in a close round, Johnson made a statement with a takedown that took place with under 90 seconds left. Sumudaerji didn’t stay grounded long, and he resumed stalking, dragging Johnson to the mat late and landing a hard knee before the bout concluded.
Co-Main Event: Rob Font defeats Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
In the bantamweight co-main event, Rob Font snapped a two-fight losing streak with a gritty three-round unanimous decision win over fellow contender Kyler Phillips.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for the #10-ranked Font, now 21-8. The #12-ranked Phillips falls to 12-3.
Phillips got the fight to the mat in the opening minute, trying to test the veteran’s ground game. Font was controlled on the ground by Phillips until he got free with a little over a minute left, when he sought his own takedown but was turned away, leading to some standup exchanges until the horn.
Rob Font Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Rob Font Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Font landed a couple right hands to start the second stanza, but Phillips got another takedown in response. Font rose quickly and went on the attack, digging to the body before going upstairs. And as he rebuked Phillips’ attempts at grappling, he had more and more success, raising a mouse around his opponent’s left eye.
Phillips didn’t take long to get the takedown in the early moments of round three, but Font got back to his feet almost immediately. And on the feet, it was all Font. Phillips never stopped looking to score, though, and he remained dangerous, but wasn’t able to get that final blow to turn things back in his favor.
Main Event: Anthony Hernandez defeats Michel Pereira via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of the fifth round
Anthony Hernandez was in control for most of his UFC Fight Night main event against fellow middleweight contender Michel Pereira before he ended matters in the fifth round via TKO.
A front kick to the body in the opening minute stunned Hernandez, and Pereira kept digging downstairs, forcing the Californian to seek a takedown. With two minutes left, Hernandez nearly got his wish, but Pereira got loose and proceeded to successfully defend until a trip to the mat in the final minute that completed an interesting round.
Early in the second, Hernandez was warned by referee Herb Dean for a second eye poke, with the action halted for a short spell. When the fight resumed, Pereira nearly sunk in a guillotine choke, but Hernandez got free and moved into side control on his rapidly tiring foe. Pereira gamely continued to fight when the pair rose, but Hernandez got another takedown with two minutes to go, and while on the mat, he fired off strikes and looked for submissions, capping off a dominant frame.
Anthony Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Anthony Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
Hernandez bulled Pereira into the fence to start the third, continuing his mauling of the Brazilian, and the result was rapidly becoming a foregone conclusion as he dominated another round.
Dumped to the mat again as round four commenced, Pereira was game but overmatched at this point, and Hernandez kept the pressure on his exhausted foe. There was more of the same in the fifth, with Hernandez opening a cut on Pereira before one final barrage of strikes prompted Herb Dean to stop the fight at 2:22 of the final round.
The #13-ranked Hernandez moves to 13-2 with 1 NC. The #14-ranked Pereira falls to 31-12 with 2 NC.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
