Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Main Card Results

Darren Elkins defeats Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

The main card opener between Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda was as grueling and bloody as expected, with each featherweight vet giving their all for three rounds before Elkins was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Scores were 29-28 across the board for Elkins, now 29-11. Pineda, who laid his gloves down in the Octagon after the fight, retires with a record of 28-17 with 3 NC.

A back kick got things off to a good start for Pineda, and he followed that up with a guillotine choke attempt. But Elkins got loose and took control from the top position. When the action settled, a pair of cuts on Pineda were revealed, but the Texan kept fighting, nearly sinking in another guillotine as the blood flowed. With 45 seconds left, Elkins got free, but in a scramble, Pineda took the mount position and fired off strikes before the round ended.

