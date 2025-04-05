 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 5, 2025
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Apr. 6, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. Opening the card will be a middleweight clash between Dana White's Contender Series standout Torrez Finney and TUF 32 finalist Robert Valentin.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Results

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Main Card Results

Torrez Finney vs Robert Valentin

  • Torrez Finney (10-0, fighting out of Chattanooga, TN), who won three fights on Dana White's Contenders Series, meets TUF 32 middleweight finalist Robert Valentin (11-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland) in the main card opener

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Ode' Osbourne vs Luis Gurule

  • Flyweight Ode' Osbourne (12-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Milwaukee, WI) looks to kick off his 2025 campaign in style against undefeated UFC newcomer Luis Gurule (10-0, fighting out of Sheridan, CO)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Brad Tavares vs Gerald Meerschaert

  • Veteran middleweights collide as Brad Tavares (20-11, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Kailua, HI) takes on submission ace Gerald Meerschaert (37-18, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Cortavious Romious vs ChangHo Lee

  • DWCS grad Cortavious Romious (9-3, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) aims for his first UFC victory against fellow bantamweight ChangHo Lee (10-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Co-Main Event: Pat Sabatini vs Joanderson Brito

  • In the co-main event, Pat Sabatini (19-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) and Joanderson Brito (17-4-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil) battle to move closer toward the featherweight rankings

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy

  • In the main event, former interim title challenger and No. 8 ranked contender Josh Emmett (19-4, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) collides with undefeated No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy (15-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) in a pivotal bout that could propel the winner a massive step closer to the featherweight belt

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tags
results
fight night results