Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. Opening the card will be a middleweight clash between Dana White's Contender Series standout Torrez Finney and TUF 32 finalist Robert Valentin.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Results
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Main Card Results
Torrez Finney vs Robert Valentin
- Torrez Finney (10-0, fighting out of Chattanooga, TN), who won three fights on Dana White's Contenders Series, meets TUF 32 middleweight finalist Robert Valentin (11-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland) in the main card opener
Ode' Osbourne vs Luis Gurule
- Flyweight Ode' Osbourne (12-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Milwaukee, WI) looks to kick off his 2025 campaign in style against undefeated UFC newcomer Luis Gurule (10-0, fighting out of Sheridan, CO)
Brad Tavares vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Veteran middleweights collide as Brad Tavares (20-11, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Kailua, HI) takes on submission ace Gerald Meerschaert (37-18, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)
Cortavious Romious vs ChangHo Lee
- DWCS grad Cortavious Romious (9-3, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) aims for his first UFC victory against fellow bantamweight ChangHo Lee (10-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea)
Co-Main Event: Pat Sabatini vs Joanderson Brito
- In the co-main event, Pat Sabatini (19-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) and Joanderson Brito (17-4-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil) battle to move closer toward the featherweight rankings
Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy
- In the main event, former interim title challenger and No. 8 ranked contender Josh Emmett (19-4, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) collides with undefeated No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy (15-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) in a pivotal bout that could propel the winner a massive step closer to the featherweight belt
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.