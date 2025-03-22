Main Card Results | UFC London

UFC returns to London on March 22 with some of the UK and Ireland’s favourite athletes entering the Octagon for an action-packed night of entertainment. The card will be returning to The O2, London, for another blockbuster event as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to return to title contention as he faces No. 5 ranked Sean Brady. The co-main event sees former champion Jan Blachowicz take on No. 6 ranked Carlos Ulberg in an epic light heavyweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs BRADY airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by main card action at 4pm ET/1pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Results
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Main Card Results
Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere
- London's own Nathaniel Wood (20-6, fighting out of London, England) opens the main card against Morgan Charriere (20-10-1, fighting out of Mantes-la-Jolie, France) in a battle of rising featherweights
Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan
- Lightweight Jordan Vucenic (13-3, fighting out of Corby, England) looks to notch his first win inside the UFC Octagon against American Top Team product Chris Duncan (12-2, fighting out of Tullibody, Scotland)
Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara
- Fan-favorite strawweight Molly McCann (14-7, fighting out of Liverpool, England) hopes to kickstart her 2025 campaign in dominant fashion against Dana White's Contender Series grad Alexia Thainara (11-1, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil)
Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland
- Submission ace Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1, fighting out of Reykjavik, Iceland) returns to the Octagon to take on all-action welterweight Kevin Holland (26-13, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX)
Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg
- Former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz (29-10-1, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) aims to get back into title contention by defeating rising star Carlos Ulberg (12-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady
- In the main event, former welterweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) looks to solidy himself as the division's top contender against No. 5 ranked Sean Brady (17-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, live from O2 Arena in London, England on March 22, 2025. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 4pm ET/1pm PT.