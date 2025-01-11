Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

UFC kicks off its first event of 2025 at UFC APEX with a compelling strawweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas collide with the hopes of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, exciting middleweight strikers face off as Chris Curtis battles Roman Kopylov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Results
- Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO (strikes) at 4:27 of Round 2
- Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Main Card Results
Punahele Soriano vs Uroš Medić
- Punahele Soriano (10-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Oahu, HI) kicks off the main card against welterweight finisher Uroš Medić (10-2, fighting out of Anchorage, AK by way of Novi Sad, Serbia)
Christian Rodriguez vs Austin Bashi
- Christian Rodriguez (11-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) starts his 2025 campaign by welcoming undefeated UFC newcomer and Dana White's Contender Series grad Austin Bashi (13-0, fighting out West Bloomfield, MI) to the Octagon
Chris Curtis vs Roman Kopylov
- Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Cincinnati, OH) hopes to steal the show with his 18th pro knockout against dynamic striker Roman Kopylov (13-3, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia)
Cesar Almeida vs Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Cesar Almeida (6-1, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) locks horns with Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Accra, Ghana)
Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Carlston Harris
- In the co-main event, 18-fight UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) looks to make a statement against Carlston Harris (19-6, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by way of Skeldon, Guyana)
Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas
- Familiar foes collide in UFC's first main event of 2025 as No. 6 ranked strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern (14-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) searches for redemption against No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas (13-5, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) five years after their first fight
