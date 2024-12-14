Main Card Results | UFC Tampa

UFC returns to Tampa, Florida for the the first time since 2019 with a Top 10 welterweight matchup between former title challenger Colby Covington and rising star Joaquin Buckley. Also on the card, all-action flyweights collide as No. 9 ranked Manel Kape squares off against No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON VS BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, December 14 live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Deportes.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Results
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Main Card Results
Navajo Stirling vs Tuco Tokkos
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Navajo Stirling (5-0, fighting out of Auckland, NZ) looks to make a statement in his UFC debut against Tuco Tokkos (10-4, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida by way of London, England)
Adrian Yanez vs Daniel Marcos
- Adrian Yanez (17-5, fighting out of Houston, TX) returns to the Octagon to take on undefeated featherweight Daniel Marcos (16-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Lima, Peru)
Vitor Petrino vs Dustin Jacoby
- Light Heavywight Vitor Petrino (11-1, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to bounce back from his first professional loss when he takes on Dustin Jacoby (19-9-1, fighting out of Englewood, CO)
Manel Kape vs Bruno Silva
- No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape (19-7, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) collides with No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva (14-5-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson vs Billy Quarantillo
- An exciting featherweight bout sees UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson (29-14, fighting out of Palm Springs, CA) square off against Billy Quarantillo (18-6, fighting out of Tampa, FL) in the co-main event
Main Event: Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley
- Former welterweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked Colby Covington (17-4, fighting out of Miami, FL) aims to get back in the title picture with a dominant performance over Joaquin Buckley (20-6, fighting out of St. Louis, MO), who's won five straight at welterweight, including a third round knockout over Stephen Thompson in October
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.