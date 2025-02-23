Main Card Results | UFC Seattle

After veteran Alonzo Menifield got the better of newcomer Julius Walker on the cards to kick things off, Fighting Nerds standout Jean Silva registered his fourth straight stoppage win to begin his UFC tenure, finishing Melsik Baghdasaryan in the closing seconds of the opening round. Tenured bantamweight Rob Font scored a second consecutive win, out-landing game prospect Jean Matsumoto in a wildly entertaining affair before Anthony Hernandez pushed his winning streak to seven with a hard-earned second career win over Brendan Allen.

In the main event, Song Yadong collected a technical decision win over former two-division champ Henry Cejudo when the bout was halted following the third round, as “Triple C” was unable to continue as a result of an unintentional foul.

It was a wild night back in the PNW, and we have the details on everything that transpired collected for you below.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song Results