Main Card Results | UFC Seattle

Following an all-action start to the night in Seattle where each of the seven preliminary card bouts ended inside the distance, the main card from Climate Pledge Arena didn’t see a downturn in excitement despite the majority of the bouts going the distance.
After veteran Alonzo Menifield got the better of newcomer Julius Walker on the cards to kick things off, Fighting Nerds standout Jean Silva registered his fourth straight stoppage win to begin his UFC tenure, finishing Melsik Baghdasaryan in the closing seconds of the opening round. Tenured bantamweight Rob Font scored a second consecutive win, out-landing game prospect Jean Matsumoto in a wildly entertaining affair before Anthony Hernandez pushed his winning streak to seven with a hard-earned second career win over Brendan Allen.
In the main event, Song Yadong collected a technical decision win over former two-division champ Henry Cejudo when the bout was halted following the third round, as “Triple C” was unable to continue as a result of an unintentional foul.
It was a wild night back in the PNW, and we have the details on everything that transpired collected for you below.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song Main Card Results
Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker engaged in a battle of attrition to kick off the main card, becoming the first fight of the night to see the third round.
Walker looked to wrestle at times throughout the contest, but struggled to get the powerful Fortis MMA representative off his feet. In the striking exchanges, Menifield landed the heavier blows, staggering Walker on a couple different occasions, though he was unable to build on those moments, with the third turning into a grind as both men were running on fumes.
For the first time all night, the judges were tasked with rendering a verdict, and when the scores were tallied, it was Menifield that came out ahead. Returning to Fortis MMA brought about a return to the win column for the early Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who snapped a two-fight skid with his ninth UFC win, spoiling Walker’s debut in the process.
Jean Silva defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1
Jean Silva tried to walk-off his win over Melsik Baghdasaryan, but instead had to land a couple more blows in order to seal up his fourth consecutive UFC victory.
The entertaining Fighting Nerds representative was having a blast in the Octagon, smiling and high-fiving with Baghdasaryan as the two exchanged in the opening minutes of the contest. But late in the frame, Silva connected with a right hand that put the Armenian on the deck, looked to referee Kevin McDonald to halt the action, and then forced him to do so seconds later as he unloaded additional blows to his felled opponent.
Now 4-0 inside the Octagon and riding a 12-fight winning streak overall, the 28-year-old featherweight is quickly becoming a fan favorite and a scary ascending talent in the 145-pound weight class. He’s earned finishes in each of his four outings, and should garner a step up in competition next time out after another thrilling effort here.
Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Rob Font and Jean Matsumoto went the distance in their 140-pound catchweight bout that served as the midway point of Saturday’s main card.
On the feet, Font was consistently the quicker and more successful of the two, landing routinely with his speedy jab and right hands behind it, while Matsumoto countered with fewer, bigger swings. But the Brazilian did well to control and get the better of the grappling exchanges, depositing Font on the canvas with force a couple times in the second, but couldn’t do enough damage in those instances to dramatically shift things in his favor.
After trading blows through to the final horn, Font landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict, giving him consecutive victories for the first time since a four-fight run of success capped by his victory over former champ Cody Garbrandt. While Matsumoto suffered the first loss of his professional career, the young Brazilian showed he can hang with a Top 15 fighter, and remains a high-upside talent in the 135-pound ranks going forward.
Co-Main Event: Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
If Anthony Hernandez and Brendan Allen wanted to fight one another every couple of years, there likely wouldn't be too many people that complain, as the former LFA opponents turned middleweight standouts turned in a wildly entertaining sequel in Seattle on Saturday night.
In each of the first two rounds, two ranked combatants wrestled and scrambled through positions on the canvas, each doing damage and hunting submissions, with neither ever getting a clear, defined advantage. Hernandez seized control in the third, his relentless pressure helping him keep Allen playing defense for much of the frame, with “Fluffy” finishing the round in top position, raining down blows.
Just as they did in their initial encounter, the two men went the distance, and as he did in the first meeting, Hernandez came out ahead again, earning a unanimous decision victory to extend his winning streak to seven. This was a thoroughly entertaining battle that should elevate the surging Hernandez into the Top 10 when the rankings update next week.
Main Event: Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Saturday’s main event came to an anticlimactic and confusing halt following the completion of the third round, with former champ Henry Cejudo unable to continue due an accidental eye poke that transpired in the third round, resulting in Song Yadong earning the biggest win of his professional career.
The Chinese fighter was the quicker, more effective of the two throughout the contest, getting the better of the striking exchanges, showing tremendous poise and composure in the fire. Cejudo had positive moments of his own, and exhibited an uncanny ability to take a shot before the bout was paused for a full five minutes following the eye poke. Though the former champion eventually completed the round, he could not continue off the break, resulting in the fight going to the scorecards.
When the scores for the three completed rounds were totalled, it was Song that came out ahead, earning a nod on all three cards. This was a huge victory for the 27-year-old “Kung Fu Kid,” one that unfortunately won’t feel as consequential as if it had ended a different way.
