Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On February 15
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Feb. 15, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight matchup featuring No. 8 ranked contender Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues. In addition, No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar collides with the surging Youseff Zalal.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Results

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Main Card Results

Rodolfo Vieira vs Andre Petroski

  • Middleweight finisher Rodolfo Vieira (10-2, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to keep his 100% finish rate when he takes on Andre Petroski (12-4, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) in the main card opener

Official Scorecards

Ismael Bonfim vs Nazim Sadykhov

  • DWCS grads collide as Ismael Bonfim (20-4, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) faces Nazim Sadykhov (9-1-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, NY via Baku, Azerbaijan), who currently rides a 10-fight unbeaten streak

Official Scorecards

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dylan Budka

  • Middleweight knockout artist Edmen Shahbazyan (13-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) squares off against Dylan Budka (7-4, fighting out of Baltimore, MD)

Official Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Youssef Zalal

  • No. 10 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-8, fighting out of Methuen, MA) aims to prove the oddsmakers wrong with an upset win over rising prospect Youssef Zalal (16-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO)

Official Scorecards

Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues

  • In the main event, former middleweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked contender Jared Cannonier (17-8, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) locks horns with Gregory Rodrigues (16-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) in what should be an action-packed headliner at 185 pounds

Official Scorecards

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

