Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUEStakes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Main Card Results
Rodolfo Vieira vs Andre Petroski
Middleweight finisher Rodolfo Vieira (10-2, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to keep his 100% finish rate when he takes on Andre Petroski (12-4, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) in the main card opener
DWCS grads collide as Ismael Bonfim (20-4, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) faces Nazim Sadykhov (9-1-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, NY via Baku, Azerbaijan), who currently rides a 10-fight unbeaten streak
No. 10 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-8, fighting out of Methuen, MA) aims to prove the oddsmakers wrong with an upset win over rising prospect Youssef Zalal (16-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO)
In the main event, former middleweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked contender Jared Cannonier (17-8, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) locks horns with Gregory Rodrigues (16-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) in what should be an action-packed headliner at 185 pounds