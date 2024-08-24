 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On August 24, 2024
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 25, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a high stakes middleweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier taking on No. 12 Caio Borralho. In addition, veteran welterweight No. 12 Neil Magny and undefeated Michael Morales lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place Saturday, August 24 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Results

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Main Card Results

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Gerald Meerschaert

  • A middleweight scrap sees Dana White’s Contender Series grad Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) go toe-to-toe with Gerald Meerschaert (36-17, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)

Neil Magny vs Michael Morales

  • UFC veteran and No. 14 ranked welterweight Neil Magny (29-12, fighting out of Denver, CO) meets undefeated Michael Morales (16-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)

TUF 32 Featherweight Finale: Kaan Ofli vs Mairon Santos

  • Kaan Ofli (12-2-1, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) meets Mairon Santos (14-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 featherweight finale

TUF 32 Middleweight Finale: Robert Valentin vs Ryan Loder

  • Robert Valentin (11-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland) faces off against Ryan Loder (7-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) in The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 middleweight finale

Co-Main Event: Angela Hill vs Tabatha Ricci

  • No. 9 ranked strawweight Angela Hill (17-13, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Clinton, MD) squares off against No. 11 ranked Tabatha Ricci (10-2, fighting out of Ventura, CA by way of Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil)

Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho

  • Former title challenger and No. 5 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier (17-7, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) meets No. 12 ranked Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil) in Saturday's main event

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

