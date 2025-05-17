Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling bout between elite welterweights, as former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Gilbert Burns faces off against undefeated rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales. In the co-main event, an entertaining light heavyweight bout will see Paul Craig lock horns with Rodolfo Bellato.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALES takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Results
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Main Card Results
Julian Erosa vs Melquizael Costa
- Surging featherweight Julian Erosa (31-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Yakima, WA) looks to make it four wins in a row when he faces red-hot prospect Melquizael Costa (23-7, fighting out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil) in the main card opener
Dustin Stoltzfus vs Nursulton Ruziboev
- Fresh off a highlight reel KO, middleweight Dustin Stoltzfus (16-6, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany) collides with prolific finisher Nursulton Ruziboev (35-9-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan), who's only gone this distance twice in his 35 wins
Sodiq Yusuff vs Mairon Santos
- Sodiq Yusuff (13-4, fighting out of Bladensburg, MD by way of Lagos, Nigeria) moves up to lightweight to take on The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 featherweight winner Mairon Santos (16-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro)
Co-Main Event: Rodolfo Bellato vs Paul Craig
- In the co-main event, Dana White's Contender Series grad Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to make a statement against Paul Craig (17-9-1, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland), who returns to the light heavyweight division following a four-fight stint at middleweight
Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales
- In the main event, former welterweight title challenger and No. 8 ranked contender Gilbert Burns (22-8, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to be the first fighter to defeat rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales (17-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)
