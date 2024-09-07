Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

Announcements
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to UFC APEX for a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with intent of breaking into the Top 5 at 170 pounds. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Trevor Peek vs Yanal Ashmouz
- Trevor Peek (9-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Scottsboro, AL) takes on Yanal Ashmouz (7-1, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Kfar Kama, Israel) in a battle of all-action lightweights
Matt Schnell vs Cody Durden
- Ranked flyweights Matt Schnell (16-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) faces Cody Durden (16-6-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) at bantamweight
Steve Garcia vs Kyle Nelson
- Steve Garcia (16-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) meets Kyle Nelson (16-5-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) in a featherweight clash sure to deliver fireworks
Co-Main Event: Jéssica Andrade vs Natalia Silva
- Former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jessica Andrade (26-12, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva (17-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil), who enters Saturday's contest on an 11-fight win streak
Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady
- Former UFC welterweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns (22-7, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) challenges No. 8 ranked Sean Brady (16-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA), who's only professional loss came against current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.