Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout between top flyweights, as No. 4 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces off against No. 5 Maycee Barber. In the co-main event, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot meets rising star Ludovit Klein.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 31. The entire 11-fight card will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Zachary Reese vs Duško Todorović
- In the main card opener, the all-action Zachary Reese (8-2, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) collides with Duško Todorovic (12-5, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) at middleweight
Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson
- A pivotal matchup at 135 pounds sees No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (14-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) take on No. 5 ranked Macy Chiasson (11-3, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of New Orleans, LA)
Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes
- UFC veteran Dustin Jacoby (20-9-1, fighting out of Englewood, CO ) meets Dana White's Contender Series grad Bruno Lopes (14-1, fighting out of Cotia, Brazil) at light heavyweight
Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj
- After each of their original bouts fell through, welterweights Billy Ray Goff (9-3, fighting out of Groton, CT) and Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of the Bronx, NY) face off one week's notice
Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein
- In the co-main event, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot (24-3, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) looks to get back to winning ways against Ludovit Klein (23-4-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia)
Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber
- In the main event, No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield (13-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) faces No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber (14-2, fighting out of Denver, CO) in a high-stakes matchup at 125 pounds, with the winner taking a massive step closer to title contention
