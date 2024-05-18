 Skip to main content
Lerone Murphy of England punches Edson Barboza of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • May. 19, 2024

After the prelims wrapped with a pair of first-round finishes and three straight stoppages, the combatants kept the momentum rolling on the main card.

Strawweight stalwart Angela Hill kicked things off by accomplishing a first in her clash with Luana Pinheiro before Adrian Yanez got things moving in the right direction again. Ascending welterweights Themba Gorimbo and Khaos Williams added wins to their resumes, and then in the main event, Lerone Murphy showed he’s someone to pay close attention to in the featherweight division, running his winning streak to six with a unanimous decision win over durable veteran Edson Barboza.

It was an entertaining night of action inside the UFC APEX, and we’ve got the details on what went down collected for your consumption below.| Official Scorecards | Prelim Results 

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Results

  • Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Khaos Williams defeats Carlston Harris by KO (right hand) at 1:30 of Round 1
  • Themba Gorimbo defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Adrian Yanez defeats Vinicius Salvador by TKO (strikes) at 2:47 of Round 1
  • Angela Hill defeats Luana Pinheiro by submission (mounted guillotine) at 4:12 of Round 2
  • Tom Nolan defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (knee to the body) at 3:50 of Round 1
  • Oumar Sy defeats Tuco Tokkos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1
  • Melissa Gatto defeats Tamires Vidal by TKO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 3
  • Abus Magomedov defeats Warlley Alves by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Ariane Carnelossi defeats Piera Rodriguez by DQ (illegal headbutt) at 3:16 of Round 2
  • Alatangheili defeats Kleideson Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Emily Ducote by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Main Card Results

Angela Hill defeats Luana Pinheiro by submission (mounted guillotine) at 4:12 of Round 2

In her 25th UFC appearance, Angela Hill finally secured her first submission win, tapping out Luana Pinheiro in the main card opener.

Angela Hill Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Angela Hill Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

The veteran was getting the better of the striking exchanges with the Brazilian throughout the first and second, but also flashed continually improving grappling as well, taking Pinheiro down in the first and controlling the clinch in the second. In the back half of the round, Pinheiro dropped her head as the two were in the center of the cage, and Hill wasted no time clamping onto the neck and sitting into the guillotine choke.

When she floated over into mount, Pinheiro was quick to tap.

That’s the first submission win of Hill’s career and just the third stoppage in a dozen UFC victories. The 39-year-old should vault into the Top 10 with the win and continues to be a perennial tough out in the 115-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards

Adrian Yanez defeats Vinicius Salvador by TKO (strikes) at 2:47 of Round 1

Adrian Yanez got himself back into the win column in impressive fashion, collecting a first-round stoppage win over Vinicius Salvador.

Adrian Yanez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Adrian Yanez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

The bantamweights were each searching for big shots from the outset, with Yanez flashing his speed and precision while Salvador offered wider swings and more unconventional attacks. A clean combination put the Brazilian on the canvas and from there, the DWCS grad swarmed and pounded out the finish.

After suffering a pair of losses last year, the 30-year-old Yanez once again has things moving in the right direction, earning his sixth UFC victory in eight starts and third first-round finish. | Official Scorecards

Themba Gorimbo defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Make it three straight for Themba Gorimbo, as “The Answer” out-grappled the returning Ramiz Brahimaj to extend his winning streak.

Themba Gorimbo Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Themba Gorimbo Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

This fight was contested almost exclusively in the clinch, where the taller, stronger Gorimbo repeatedly won the battles on the fence. When Brahimaj tried to execute trips and takedowns, he couldn’t get the MMA Masters representative to the ground, landing on bottom a couple times himself.

It was a grinding, low output affair, but every victory counts, and after dropping his promotional debut, the native of Zimbabwe has now posted a trio of victories inside the Octagon to continue pushing forward in the welterweight ranks. | Official Scorecards

Khaos Williams defeats Carlston Harris by KO (right hand) at 1:30 of Round 1

It had been a couple years since Khaos Williams registered a first-round stoppage win inside the Octagon, but the Detroit native dialled one up on Saturday, stopping Carlston Harris with a counter right hook in tight early in the opening round.

Khaos Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Khaos Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

The welterweights met in the center and traded from the outset, with Harris opting to test himself with the powerful puncher, and he paid the price. As the two launched hammers at one another, Williams swung a right hand behind one of Harris’ misses and found his chin, sending the veteran from Guyana crashing to the canvas.

Williams opened his UFC career with consecutive first-round stoppage wins before earning two of his last three wins on the scorecards. The 30-year-old reminded everyone of his power on Saturday to earn his second straight win and fourth victory in his last five, which should set up a step up in competition next time out. | Official Scorecards

Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Lerone Murphy remains undefeated, turning his first main event assignment into the biggest win of his career on Saturday night.

Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

The 32-year-old from Manchester out-classed Edson Barboza from the outset, showing a diverse and varied attack to earn his sixth consecutive victory inside the Octagon. While he wasn’t able to get the ever-durable veteran out of there and had to weather some return fire, Murphy was in control for the vast majority of the contest and stayed on the attack through to the final horn.

Now 6-0-1 in the UFC and brandishing a 14-0-1 record overall, “The Miracle” is a fascinating name to watch in the featherweight division. He’s sure to return to the rankings on the strength of this victory, and should land opposite another opponent with a number next to their name whenever he returns. | Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 18, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC Vegas 92
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: UFC legend Art Jimmerson interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 167 weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Im
Athletes

Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

More
Sean O'Malley reacts to Max Holloway's Knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300
UFC 300

Fighters React To Max Holloway's BMF Knockout Punch

On The One Month Anniversary Of His Epic Win, We Watch Fighters React In Real Time To Max Holloway's BMF-Winning KO Of Justin Gaethje

Watch the Video
Matt Brown on a background with the word Thank You
Athletes

Matt Brown Retirement Feature

Look Back At Matt Brown's Exciting Career In The Octagon.

Watch the Video