Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

After the prelims wrapped with a pair of first-round finishes and three straight stoppages, the combatants kept the momentum rolling on the main card.
Strawweight stalwart Angela Hill kicked things off by accomplishing a first in her clash with Luana Pinheiro before Adrian Yanez got things moving in the right direction again. Ascending welterweights Themba Gorimbo and Khaos Williams added wins to their resumes, and then in the main event, Lerone Murphy showed he’s someone to pay close attention to in the featherweight division, running his winning streak to six with a unanimous decision win over durable veteran Edson Barboza.
It was an entertaining night of action inside the UFC APEX, and we’ve got the details on what went down collected for your consumption below.| Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Results
- Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)
- Khaos Williams defeats Carlston Harris by KO (right hand) at 1:30 of Round 1
- Themba Gorimbo defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Adrian Yanez defeats Vinicius Salvador by TKO (strikes) at 2:47 of Round 1
- Angela Hill defeats Luana Pinheiro by submission (mounted guillotine) at 4:12 of Round 2
- Tom Nolan defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (knee to the body) at 3:50 of Round 1
- Oumar Sy defeats Tuco Tokkos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1
- Melissa Gatto defeats Tamires Vidal by TKO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 3
- Abus Magomedov defeats Warlley Alves by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Ariane Carnelossi defeats Piera Rodriguez by DQ (illegal headbutt) at 3:16 of Round 2
- Alatangheili defeats Kleideson Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Emily Ducote by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
In her 25th UFC appearance, Angela Hill finally secured her first submission win, tapping out Luana Pinheiro in the main card opener.
The veteran was getting the better of the striking exchanges with the Brazilian throughout the first and second, but also flashed continually improving grappling as well, taking Pinheiro down in the first and controlling the clinch in the second. In the back half of the round, Pinheiro dropped her head as the two were in the center of the cage, and Hill wasted no time clamping onto the neck and sitting into the guillotine choke.
When she floated over into mount, Pinheiro was quick to tap.
That’s the first submission win of Hill’s career and just the third stoppage in a dozen UFC victories. The 39-year-old should vault into the Top 10 with the win and continues to be a perennial tough out in the 115-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Adrian Yanez defeats Vinicius Salvador by TKO (strikes) at 2:47 of Round 1
Adrian Yanez got himself back into the win column in impressive fashion, collecting a first-round stoppage win over Vinicius Salvador.
The bantamweights were each searching for big shots from the outset, with Yanez flashing his speed and precision while Salvador offered wider swings and more unconventional attacks. A clean combination put the Brazilian on the canvas and from there, the DWCS grad swarmed and pounded out the finish.
After suffering a pair of losses last year, the 30-year-old Yanez once again has things moving in the right direction, earning his sixth UFC victory in eight starts and third first-round finish. | Official Scorecards
Themba Gorimbo defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Make it three straight for Themba Gorimbo, as “The Answer” out-grappled the returning Ramiz Brahimaj to extend his winning streak.
This fight was contested almost exclusively in the clinch, where the taller, stronger Gorimbo repeatedly won the battles on the fence. When Brahimaj tried to execute trips and takedowns, he couldn’t get the MMA Masters representative to the ground, landing on bottom a couple times himself.
It was a grinding, low output affair, but every victory counts, and after dropping his promotional debut, the native of Zimbabwe has now posted a trio of victories inside the Octagon to continue pushing forward in the welterweight ranks. | Official Scorecards
Khaos Williams defeats Carlston Harris by KO (right hand) at 1:30 of Round 1
It had been a couple years since Khaos Williams registered a first-round stoppage win inside the Octagon, but the Detroit native dialled one up on Saturday, stopping Carlston Harris with a counter right hook in tight early in the opening round.
The welterweights met in the center and traded from the outset, with Harris opting to test himself with the powerful puncher, and he paid the price. As the two launched hammers at one another, Williams swung a right hand behind one of Harris’ misses and found his chin, sending the veteran from Guyana crashing to the canvas.
Williams opened his UFC career with consecutive first-round stoppage wins before earning two of his last three wins on the scorecards. The 30-year-old reminded everyone of his power on Saturday to earn his second straight win and fourth victory in his last five, which should set up a step up in competition next time out. | Official Scorecards
Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)
Lerone Murphy remains undefeated, turning his first main event assignment into the biggest win of his career on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old from Manchester out-classed Edson Barboza from the outset, showing a diverse and varied attack to earn his sixth consecutive victory inside the Octagon. While he wasn’t able to get the ever-durable veteran out of there and had to weather some return fire, Murphy was in control for the vast majority of the contest and stayed on the attack through to the final horn.
Now 6-0-1 in the UFC and brandishing a 14-0-1 record overall, “The Miracle” is a fascinating name to watch in the featherweight division. He’s sure to return to the rankings on the strength of this victory, and should land opposite another opponent with a number next to their name whenever he returns. | Official Scorecards
