Main Card Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, Live From anb Arena In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @spencerkyte
• Feb. 1, 2025
UFC returns to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a blockbuster main event between former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 5 ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event sees exciting strikers collide as Shara Magomedov takes on Michael "Venom" Page.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA VS IMAVOV takes place live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 1. Prelims start at a special time of 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Main Card Results
Farès Ziam vs Mike Davis
Rising lightweight prospect Farès Ziam (16-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) and Mike Davis (11-2, fighting out of Orlando, Florida) look to extend their respective four-fight win streaks in the main card opener
Exciting bantamweight prospects Said Nurmagomedov (18-3, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) and Vinicius Oliveira (31-2, fighting out of Lomba Do Pinheiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) aim to steal the show
No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich (18-3, Moscow, Russia) looks to get back to winning ways against No. 9 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname), who's won two in a row
Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs Michael "Venom" Page
No. 14 ranked middleweight Shara Magomedov (15-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) searches for his fifth straight win inside the Octagon when he takes on his first ranked UFC opponent, No. 15 Michael "Venom" Page (22-3, fighting out of London, England)
Former middleweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Israel Adesanya (24-4, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) plans to get right back into the title picture with an impressive victory over No. 5 ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France)