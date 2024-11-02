Main Card Results | UFC Edmonton

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, Live From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada
UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight matchups. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout at 125 pounds. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada with the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5pm ET/2pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecard | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Results
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Main Card Results
Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles
- Canadian fan-favorite Mike Malott (10-2-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) looks to rebound from first UFC defeat against Trevin Giles (16-6, fighting out of Houston, TX) in the main card opener
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus
- Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) collides with Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany) at middleweight
Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro
- Caio Machado (8-3-1, fighting out of Vancouver, BC, Canada) makes his light heavyweight debut against Brendson Ribeiro (15-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz
- Heavyweight knockout artists collide when No. 11 ranked contender Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) locks horns with undefeated prospect Jhonata Diniz (8-0, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas
- No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield (12-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) tries to defend her spot in the rankings by taking out another former champion in No. 5 ranked Rose Namajunas (14-6, fighting out of Denver, CO)
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi
- Two-time flyweight champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno (21-8-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) looks to cap off his year with a statement-making performance against Amir Albazi (17-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Baghdad, Iraq), who rides a six-fight win streak into his second UFC main event
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
UFC Store
UFC and Venum Launch New Fusion Collection
Interviews