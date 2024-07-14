Main Card Results | UFC Denver

Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a No Contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1

The opening bout of the main card started as chaotically as expected, but ended prematurely, with Abdul Razak Alhassan landing several elbows to the back of the head of Cody Brundage, resulting in the fight being paused and ultimately stopped when the Factory X representative was unable to continue.

Alhassan came out firing, punishing Brundage with “Travis Browne elbows” when he looked for a takedown straight away, but got too careless with his attacks, catching Brundage with several blows to the back of the head. Referee Dan Miragliotta halted the action, giving Brundage time to recover, but when he could not, the fight was stopped and ruled a no contest.

This is the second time in four fights that Brundage has been in this position, with his bout against Jacob Malkoun in September 2023 ending in a disqualification after the Australian landed similar blows from back mount.

Official Scorecards