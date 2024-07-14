Main Card Results | UFC Denver

Announcements
Following a spirited preliminary card slate where several intriguing talents added quality wins to their resumes, Saturday’s main card action in Denver had a lot to live up to, and boy did it ever.
The six-fight slate offered non-stop action, featuring a chaotic opener that ended in a no contest verdict, a slick submission win from an all-action veteran, a massive victory from an ascending star, and wrapped with hometown favorite and former two-time strawweight champ Rose Namajunas sending the sellout crowd at Ball Arena home happy with a
It was an outstanding night of action inside the Octagon in Denver, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Results
- Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jean Silva defeats Drew Dober by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:28 of Round 3
- Gabriel Bonfim defeats Ange Loosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Julian Erosa defeats Christian Rodriguez by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49 of Round 1
- Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a No Contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1
- Charles Johnson defeats Joshua Van by knockout (right uppercut) at 0:20 of Round 3
- Jasmine Jasudavicus defeats Fatima Kline by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Montel Jackson defeats Da’Mon Blackshear by knockout (left hand) at 0:18 of Round 1
- Luana Santos defeats Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of Round 1
- Andre Petroski defeats Josh Fremd by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Evan Elder defeats Darrius Flowers by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:46 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Main Card Results
Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a No Contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1
The opening bout of the main card started as chaotically as expected, but ended prematurely, with Abdul Razak Alhassan landing several elbows to the back of the head of Cody Brundage, resulting in the fight being paused and ultimately stopped when the Factory X representative was unable to continue.
Alhassan came out firing, punishing Brundage with “Travis Browne elbows” when he looked for a takedown straight away, but got too careless with his attacks, catching Brundage with several blows to the back of the head. Referee Dan Miragliotta halted the action, giving Brundage time to recover, but when he could not, the fight was stopped and ruled a no contest.
This is the second time in four fights that Brundage has been in this position, with his bout against Jacob Malkoun in September 2023 ending in a disqualification after the Australian landed similar blows from back mount.
Julian Erosa defeats Christian Rodriguez by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49 of Round 1
Julian Erosa continues to be one of the most consistently entertaining fighters on the roster, collecting a first-round submission win over Christian Rodriguez in what was a thoroughly entertaining bout for as long as it lasted.
Julian Erosa Post-Fight Interview | UFC Denver
The featherweights came out firing straight away, happy to plant their feet and trade; no quarter asked, and none given. Erosa managed to get Rodriguez down in the back half of the frame, taking his back and hunting for chokes, and when a scramble ensued in the waning moments of the round, the Xtreme Couture representative clamped onto a guillotine choke, locked up his guard, and forced Rodriguez to tap.
That’s now consecutive first-round submission wins by guillotine for “Juicy J,” who is now 7-3 during his 10-fight, third stint in the promotion.
Gabriel Bonfim defeats Ange Loosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Gabriel Bonfim rebounded from his first career loss with a gutsy unanimous decision win over Ange Loosa in a welterweight battle of attrition.
Loosa came out pressuring and wrestling more than he had in the past, but as the opening round wore on, Bonfim began attacking the midsection and getting the better of the striking exchanges. He was the more effective of the two in the second as Loosa began to slow, and maintained that edge throughout the final five minutes to garner the victory on the scorecards.
Gabriel Bonfim Post-Fight Interview | UFC Denver
After losing to Danish veteran Nicolas Dalby last time out, this was a sound bounce-back effort from the 26-year-old Bonfim. Now 3-1 in the UFC and 16-1 overall, he remains a solid prospect to track in the welterweight division.
Jean Silva defeats Drew Dober by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:28 of Round 3
Jean Silva and Drew Dober engaged in the kind of knock-down, drag-out battle everyone expected from the moment this fight was announced, with the surging Brazilian claiming a third round-stoppage victory in a captivating lightweight clash that had Ball Arena on their feet at the start of the third round.
Jean Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC Denver
After running fairly level in the opening round, Silva began distancing himself from the Colorado-based veteran in the second, turning a small cut over Dober’s right eye into a larger, leaking wound with each big shot he landed. After the doctor checked the gash prior to the start of the third, the bout was halted early in the final frame when it was clear the cut was too great to allow Dober to continue.
This is just the next moment in what has been an amazing rookie campaign in the UFC for Silva, who picks up his second stoppage win in three weeks and third victory of 2024, up a division no less. The Fighting Nerds team continues to deliver, and the DWCS Class of ’23 keeps rolling.
Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Muslim Salikhov and Santiago Ponzinibbio engaged in a hard-fought battle of welterweight veterans in the co-main event on Saturday night.
It was a competitive bout the whole way through, with the two men trading shots on the feet from the outset, neither ever really committing to changing the location of the action. Salikhov did well to attack the body with solid kicks and buzzed the Argentinian in the second, but Ponzinibbio handled it well and did his best to push forward and find more success in the final frame.
Muslim Salikhov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Denver
The judges were called upon to determine the victor, and when the tens and nines were added up, it was Salikhov that came away on the happy side of the split decision verdict. The 40-year-old “King of Kung Fu” snapped a two-fight losing streak with the victory, registering his first win since stopping Andre Fialho in November 2022.
Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Rose Namajunas saved her best performance to date in the flyweight division for her hometown headlining assignment, showcasing the diversity of her offensive arsenal in an outstanding victory over Tracy Cortez to close out Saturday’s sold out event at Ball Arena.
Rose Namajunas Post-Fight Interview | UFC Denver
The former strawweight champion sat down the streaking Cortez in the first round with a clean left hook, and was the quicker, sharper of the two throughout. Namajunas turned to her grappling in the third, dominating Cortez on the canvas. She was the more effective of the two in the fourth, but the resilient Cortez showed her mettle in the fifth, turning in her best round of the contest in the final stanza.
With the victory, Namajunas has now earned back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in 2024, building on her March effort against Amanda Ribas with her victory here on Saturday night. For Cortez, it’s her first loss in the UFC and snapped her 11-fight overall winning streak, but should prove as a useful tool for identifying where she currently fits in the division and what she needs to do in order to climb into the ranks of the elite.
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez took place live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
