Main Card Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight night as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Results
Joel Álvarez vs Elves Brenner
- Joel Álvarez (20-3, fighting out of Asturias, Spain) and Elves Brener (16-4, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) go head-to-head at lightweight
Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez
- No. 7 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern (13-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) faces off against No. 10 ranked contender Loopy Godinez 12-4, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) in an electric strawweight bout
Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa
- Tony Ferguson (26-10, fighting out of Orange County, CA) collides with Michael Chiesa (18-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) in a welterweight bout
Shara Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Unbeaten middleweight Shara Magomedov (13-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) meets hard-hitting Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland) in the co-main event.
Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov
- In the main event, No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen (17-4, fighting out of Aurora, CO) takes on No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia)
