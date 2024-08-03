 Skip to main content
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, Live From Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi
Aug. 3, 2024

UFC returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight night as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Results

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Main Card Results

Joel Álvarez vs Elves Brenner

  • Joel Álvarez (20-3, fighting out of Asturias, Spain) and Elves Brener (16-4, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) go head-to-head at lightweight

Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez

  • No. 7 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern (13-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) faces off against No. 10 ranked contender Loopy Godinez 12-4, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) in an electric strawweight bout

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa

  • Tony Ferguson (26-10, fighting out of Orange County, CA) collides with Michael Chiesa (18-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) in a welterweight bout

Shara Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

  • Unbeaten middleweight Shara Magomedov (13-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) meets hard-hitting Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland) in the co-main event.

Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov

  • In the main event, No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen (17-4, fighting out of Aurora, CO) takes on No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia)

