Main Card Results | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEVtakes place Saturday, August 16 at United Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN (joined in progress at 7pm ET), ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura
Ranked flyweights kick off the main card as No. 11 ranked Tim Elliott (21-13-1, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) locks horns with former title challenger and No. 15 ranked Kai Asakura (21-5, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan)
Former title challenger and No. 9 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier (18-8, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) faces the always-entertaining Michael "Venom" Page (23-3, fighting out of London, England)
Top 15 welterweights collide as No. 11 ranked Geoff Neal (16-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX) squares off against The Fighting Nerds star and No. 12 ranked Carlos Prates (21-7, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
In the co-main event, a short-notice featherweight matchup sees undefeated No. 6 ranked contender Lerone Murphy (16-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) take on highly anticipated newcomer Aaron Pico (13-4, fighting out of Whittier, CA)
Main Event: (C) Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) puts his title on the line against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev (14-0, fighting out of The United Arab Emirates by way of Chechnya, Russia)
