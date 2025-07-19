Main Card Results | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, Live From Smoothie King Center In New Orleans, Louisiana
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jul. 20, 2025
UFC returns to New Orleans, Louisiana with an epic showdown for the UFC BMF title between titleholder Max Holloway and No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, a Louisiana native making his final walk to the Octagon against an opponent he has squared off against twice. In the co-main event, middleweight knockout artists collide as No. 13 ranked Paulo Costa takes on No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov.
UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3takes place Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN 2, ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC Fight Pass.
No. 11 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige (19-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Haleiwa, HI) defends his spot in the rankings against Patricio Pitbull (36-8, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
No. 13 ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (28-13, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX) makes his fourth walk to the Octagon in 2025 to take on Daniel Rodriguez (19-5, fighting out of Alhambra, CA)
In the co-main event, No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa (14-4, fighting out of Contagem, MG, Brazil) collides with No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov (14-3, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia)
Main Event: (C-BMF) Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier
In the main event, BMF Champion Max Holloway (26-8, fighting out of Waianae, HI) seeks redemption against a familiar rival, No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Lafayette, LA), as "The Diamond" steps into the Octagon for his farewell fight in his home state of Louisiana
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.