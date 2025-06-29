Main Card Results | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Brandon Royval and Joshua Van fought like they were trying to send a message to the men that would follow them into the Octagon, as the flyweight contenders went toe-to-toe, blow-for-blow, round-for-round, delighting the crowd at T-Mobile Arena and those watching at home.

Van showed he belonged in the upper echelon of the 125-pound weight class from the outset, getting the better of things in the opening frame to show Royval that he had a serious fight on his hands. The former title challenger found his rhythm and his footing in second, landing at an insane clip, while Van continued to stand his ground.

Likely even heading into the third, the two men stepped it up even more, staying on the gas throughout, with Van dropping Royval in the waning moments of the fight, swinging things in his favor.

That’s two wins this month for the native of Myanmar, and a victory that catapults him into the championship picture, with a date against the winner of Saturday’s co-main event likely next. It’s been a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old Houston resident, and he’s only going to get better.

