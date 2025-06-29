Main Card Results | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

A new UFC lightweight king will be crowned on June 28 when undefeated former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria moves up to battle former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira for the vacant crown. Also, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends against fellow The Ultimate Fighter season 24 castmate and No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA takes place Saturday, June 28 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, UFC FIGHT PASS and Disney+.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Results
- Gregory Rodrigues defeats Jack Hermansson by KO (left hook) at 4:21 of Round 1
- Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Hyder Amil by KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 1
- Tracy Cortez defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Terrance McKinney defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (mounted guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1
- Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:03 of Round 2
- Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 317 Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
Brandon Royval and Joshua Van fought like they were trying to send a message to the men that would follow them into the Octagon, as the flyweight contenders went toe-to-toe, blow-for-blow, round-for-round, delighting the crowd at T-Mobile Arena and those watching at home.
Van showed he belonged in the upper echelon of the 125-pound weight class from the outset, getting the better of things in the opening frame to show Royval that he had a serious fight on his hands. The former title challenger found his rhythm and his footing in second, landing at an insane clip, while Van continued to stand his ground.
Likely even heading into the third, the two men stepped it up even more, staying on the gas throughout, with Van dropping Royval in the waning moments of the fight, swinging things in his favor.
That’s two wins this month for the native of Myanmar, and a victory that catapults him into the championship picture, with a date against the winner of Saturday’s co-main event likely next. It’s been a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old Houston resident, and he’s only going to get better.
Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Originally scheduled to compete at UFC 311 in January, Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano finally shared the Octagon on Saturday, getting into the hard-fought battle everyone expected from the lightweight veterans.
After running level for much of the first round, Moicano dropped Dariush in the late stages of the first, shifting the frame in his favor, only for the tenured Top 10 fixture to rally back and draw level in the second. With the fight hanging in the balance in the third, it turned into a case of “who wants it more,” with Dariush having more left in the tank.
When the tens and nines were added up, all three judges saw the fight in favor of Dariush, who picked up his first win since October 2022, solidifying his place in the 155-pound rankings in the process. This was a much-needed return to the win column that should set up another quality assignment next time out for the California-based veteran.
Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Bantamweights Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima kicked off the UFC 317 in a competitive clash that offered a little bit of everything.
Lima appeared to get the better of the exchanges in the opening round, having success in the striking while running level with the Dana White’s Contender Series alum in the grappling interactions. In the second, Talbott seemed to claw his way back into the fight, controlling the action in both phases to draw level heading into the third, where Talbott was the more physical in the striking exchanges, opening up down the stretch when it mattered most.
The judges were called upon to determine the victor, and when the scorecards were tallied, it was Talbott that came out ahead. This was a thoroughly entertaining scrap between two talented bantamweights, and a very impressive levelling up for the highly regarded Reno native.
Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France
- In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to secure a fourth defense of his title against a familiar foe in No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who he defeated nine years ago on The Ultimate Fighter
Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira
- In the main event, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) aims to conquer a new division when he challenges former 155-pound king Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) for the vacant lightweight title
Don't miss a moment of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.