Main Card Results | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

UFC returns to Newark, New Jersey with another stacked card, headlined by a pair of blockbuster championship bouts.
In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches with former title holder and No. 1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defend her belt against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison.
UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 takes place Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Results
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Main Card Results
Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland
- All-action welterweights kick off the main card as No. 14 ranked Vicente Luque (23-10-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) takes on fan-favorite Kevin Holland (27-13, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX)
Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix
- Riding a seven-fight win streak, No. 10 ranked bantamweight Mario Bautista (15-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) welcomes UFC newcomer Patchy Mix (20-1, fighting out of Angola, NY) to the Octagon
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer
- 2025 UFC Hall of Fame fight wing inductee Kelvin Gastelum (20-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Yuma, AZ) aims for another legendary performance when he takes on middleweight knockout artist Joe Pyfer (13-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)
(C) Julianna Peña vs Kayla Harrison
- In the co-main event, two time UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (13-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Spokane, WA) plans to silence all critics by defending her title against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison (18-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)
(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley
- In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) looks to defend his belt for the second time this calendar year against a familiar foe in UFC superstar Sean O'Malley (18-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Peoria, AZ)
