Main Card Results | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena
UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Main Card Results
Benoît Saint Denis vs Kyle Prepolec
- In the main card opener, Benoît Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) looks to get his career back on track against short-notice opponent Kyle Prepolec (18-8, fighting out of Windsor, Ontario, Canada) who makes his return to the Octagon on 10 days' notice.
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva
- Former flyweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Alexa Grasso (16-4-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) meets No. 5 ranked Natalia Silva (18-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) in a pivotal matchup at 125 pounds
José Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi
- Top 15 bantamweights collide at featherweight as former 145-pound champion José Aldo (32-9, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on Aiemann Zahabi (12-2, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
Co-Main Event: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot
- In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) defends her title for the first time since reclaiming the throne against No. 2 ranked Manon Fiorot (12-1, fighting out of Nice, France)
Main Event: (C) Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
- In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) puts his belt on the line against No. 5 ranked Jack Della Maddalena (17-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.