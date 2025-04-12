Main Card Results | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC returns to Kaseya Center to crown a new featherweight champion as former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski faces No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. Also, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 12 ranked superstar Paddy Pimblett in a five round co-main event.
UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES takes place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
The main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
MORE UFC 314: Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Results
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Main Card Results
Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes
- Top 15 light heavyweight contenders kick off the UFC 314 main card as No. 8 ranked Nikita Krylov (30-9, fighting out of Kislovodsk, Russia) takes on the No. 11 ranked former title challenger Dominick Reyes (14-4, fighting out of Victorville, CA)
Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva
- No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell (17-3, fighting out of Searcy, AR) defends his spot in the rankings against rising Fighting Nerds star Jean Silva (15-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in the most heated matchup on the card
Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull
- Former featherweight title challenger and No. 5 ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico) welcomes former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull (36-7, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) to the Octagon
Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett
- The co-main event will see up to five rounds on nonstop action when No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler (23-9, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Nashville, TN) collides with No 12 ranked English superstar Paddy Pimblett (22-3, fighting out of Liverpool, Merseyside, England)
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
- In the main event, one of, if not the greatest featherweight of all time Alexander Volkanovski (26-4, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) looks to reclaim the throne he held for over four years against the surging No. 3 contender Diego Lopes (26-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.