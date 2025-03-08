Main Card Results | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy
- Lightweight veteran King Green (32-16-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) kicks off the main card against The Fighting Nerds product Mauricio Ruffy (11-1, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil)
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
- Former strawweight title challenger and No. 5 ranked contender Amanda Lemos (12-4-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil) takes on No. 7 ranked Iasmin Lucindo (17-5, fighting out of Fortaleza, CE, Brazil)
Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes
- All-action lightweights collide as No. 13 ranked Jalin Turner (14-8, fighting out of Fontana, CA) meets Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile)
Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
- In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion, former BMF champion and No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje (25-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Safford, AZ) faces familiar foe Rafael Fiziev (12-3, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) on short-notice
Main Event: (C) Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
- UFC light heavyweight champion and international superstar Alex Pereira (12-2, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to further cement his legacy with a fourth defense of his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.