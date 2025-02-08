Main Card Results | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, Live From Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Feb. 9, 2025
UFC lands in Sydney on February 8 with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against the man he took it from, No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland. The co-main event features the return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as she looks to further cement her legacy with another title defense against undefeated top-ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Main Card Results
Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado
Ten-year UFC veteran Jake Matthews (20-7, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) kicks off the Pay-Per-View against Francisco Prado (12-2, fighting out of San Lorenzo, Santa Fe, Argentina) at welterweight
Australia's own Jimmy Crute (12-4-1, fighting out of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia) makes his highly anticipated return to the Octagon against light heavyweight finisher Rodolfo Bellato (12-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Heavyweight Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) aims for his fourth first-round knockout when he collides with undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Tallison Teixeira (7-0, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili (25-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) looks for a record-tying six title fight wins at 115 pounds when she defends her throne against undefeated, top-ranked contender Tatiana Suarez (11-0, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
Main Event: (C) Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) puts his title on the line in a highly anticipated rematch against former champion and no. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland (29-6, fighting out of Corona, CA)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024.