Main Card Results | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

UFC kicks off its 2025 Pay-Per-View schedule with its first event at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev takes on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano for gold. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to defend his title against No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Saturday, January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano Results
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano Main Card Results
Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder
- An intriguing middleweight bout sees fan-favorite Kevin Holland (26-12 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX) take on Reinier de Ridder (18-2, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands), who submitted Gerald Meerschaert in his UFC debut in November
Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac
- Top 10 heavyweights collide as No. 6 ranked Jailton Almeida (21-3, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) takes on No. 7 ranked Serghei Spivac (17-4, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova)
Jiří Procházka vs Jamahal Hill
- Former UFC light heavyweight champions collide when No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka (30-5-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) meets No. 3 ranked Jamahal Hill (12-2, fighting out of Grand Rapids, MI)
Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov
- In the co-main event, newly minted UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) aims to make the first defense of his title against undefeated challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia)
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano
- UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev (26-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) looks to reinforce his spot as the best combat sports athlete on the planet against Renato Moicano (20-5-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil), who steps in on short-notice after Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of the bout due to injury
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.