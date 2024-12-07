 Skip to main content
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Dec. 8, 2024

UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Results

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Main Card Results

Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi

  • All-action lightweights Nate Landwehr (18-5, fighting out of Clarksville, TN) and Dooho Choi (15-4-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) kick off the main card

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie

  • No. 13 ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell (16-3, fighting out of Searcy, AR) looks to get back in the win column against decorated grappler Kron Gracie (5-2, fighting out of Los Angeles, CA)

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

  • Former heavyweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Ciryl Gane (12-2, fighting out of Paris, France) meets No. 3 ranked Alexander Volkov (38-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) in a high-stakes rematch

Co-Main Event: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry

  • Undefeated welterweights put their perfect records on the line when No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, fighting out of Kokshetau, Kazakhstan) takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry (15-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) in the co-main event

Main Event: (C) Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura

  • In the main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims for his third successful title defense when he takes on UFC newcomer Kai Asakura (21-4, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan)

