Main Card Results | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Embedded
UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.
UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Results
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Main Card Results
Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi
- All-action lightweights Nate Landwehr (18-5, fighting out of Clarksville, TN) and Dooho Choi (15-4-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) kick off the main card
Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie
- No. 13 ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell (16-3, fighting out of Searcy, AR) looks to get back in the win column against decorated grappler Kron Gracie (5-2, fighting out of Los Angeles, CA)
Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov
- Former heavyweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Ciryl Gane (12-2, fighting out of Paris, France) meets No. 3 ranked Alexander Volkov (38-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) in a high-stakes rematch
Co-Main Event: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry
- Undefeated welterweights put their perfect records on the line when No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, fighting out of Kokshetau, Kazakhstan) takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry (15-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) in the co-main event
Main Event: (C) Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura
- In the main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims for his third successful title defense when he takes on UFC newcomer Kai Asakura (21-4, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
BJJ Phenom Mikey Musumeci Is Changing The Game
Countdown