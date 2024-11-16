 Skip to main content
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @spencerkyte • Nov. 17, 2024

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Results

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Main Card Results

Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop

  • The Fighting Nerds product Mauricio Ruffy (10-1, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil) goes for his sixth straight win when he faces James Llontop (14-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru) in the main card opener

Viviane Araújo vs Karine Silva

  • No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Viviane Araújo (12-6, fighting out of Brasilia, DF, Brazil) hopes to solidify her place in the Top 10 with a win over No. 11 ranked Karine Silva (18-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

  • Undefeated prospect Bo Nickal (6-0, fighting out of State College, PA) faces his toughest test inside the Octagon when he sqaures off against submission ace Paul Craig (17-8-1, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland)

Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

  • Former lightweight champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and No. 7 ranked Michael Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Nashville, TN) rematch in a high-stakes, five-round clash at 155 pounds

Main Event: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

  • Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Endicott, NY) looks to cement his legacy as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time against former two-time heavyweight champion and current No. 8 ranked contender Stipe Miocic (20-4, fighting out of Independence, OH)

Jon Jones in black and white on a black backdrop
Athletes

Jon Jones Career Exposé | UFC 309

Follow the career of Jon Jones, from becoming the youngest UFC champion to the battle of GOATS against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Jon Jones gets a haircut
Embedded

UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic In New York City On November 16, 2024 

Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Michael Chandler face off during the UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-in at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fighter Timeline: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler…

Ahead Of Their Rematch At UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Relive The Fights That Have Happened Since The First Meeting Between Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 

