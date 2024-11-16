Main Card Results | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Athletes
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Results
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Main Card Results
Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop
- The Fighting Nerds product Mauricio Ruffy (10-1, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil) goes for his sixth straight win when he faces James Llontop (14-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru) in the main card opener
Viviane Araújo vs Karine Silva
- No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Viviane Araújo (12-6, fighting out of Brasilia, DF, Brazil) hopes to solidify her place in the Top 10 with a win over No. 11 ranked Karine Silva (18-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig
- Undefeated prospect Bo Nickal (6-0, fighting out of State College, PA) faces his toughest test inside the Octagon when he sqaures off against submission ace Paul Craig (17-8-1, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland)
Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
- Former lightweight champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and No. 7 ranked Michael Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Nashville, TN) rematch in a high-stakes, five-round clash at 155 pounds
Main Event: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
- Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Endicott, NY) looks to cement his legacy as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time against former two-time heavyweight champion and current No. 8 ranked contender Stipe Miocic (20-4, fighting out of Independence, OH)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
