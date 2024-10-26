 Skip to main content
Ilia Topuria e Max Holloway fazem a luta principal do UFC 308, em Abu Dhabi, em outubro de 2024. (Divulgação)
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Oct. 26, 2024

UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against BMF champ and No. 2 ranked featherweight Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights as No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card follows live on ESPN+ PPV at a special time of 2pm ET/11am PT.

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Main Card Results

Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan

  • Undefeated middleweight Shara Magomedov (14-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) goes for his fourth win inside the Octagon against Armen Petrosyan (9-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia)

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige

  • Unbeaten featherweight Lerone Murphy (14-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) takes on Dan Ige (18-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Haleiwa, HI

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić

  • No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) hopes to solidify his spot at the top of the division against Aleksandar Rakić (14-4, fighting out of Vienna, Austria by way of Serbia)

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

  • Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (27-7, fighting out of goes head-to-head Sydney, Australia) goes head-to-head with undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev (13-0, fighting out of The United Arab Emirates by way of Chechnya, Russia)

Main Event: (C) Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

  • After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in February, Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria (15-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) defends his title for the first time against former 145-pound king and current BMF champion Max Holloway (26-7, fighting out of Waianae, HI), who's coming off a last second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.

