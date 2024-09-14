 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of Riyadh Season Noche UFC, Live From Sphere In Las Vegas, Nevada On September 14, 2024
Noche UFC
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, Live From Sphere In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Sep. 15, 2024

UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley collides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Results

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Main Card Results

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode' Osbourne

  •  Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2, fighting out of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico) squares off with Ode' Osbourne (12-7, 1 NC, fighting out of  Las Vegas, NV by way of Milwaukee, WI)

Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics

  •  Daniel Zellhuber (15-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) goes for his fourth consecutive win when he locks horns with Esteban Ribovics (13-1, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

  •  No. 3 ranked featherweight and former title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, CA) battles rising star and No. 13 ranked Diego Lopes (25-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)

(C) Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

  •  No. 1 women's pound-for-pound fighter Alexa Grasso (16-3-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) puts her flyweight title on the line against former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan)

(C) Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

  •  UFC superstar Sean O'Malley (18-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Peoria, AZ) looks to continue his reign atop the bantamweight division by defending his title against No. 1 ranked Merab Dvalishvili (17-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Tbilisi, Georgia)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

