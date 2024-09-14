Main Card Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Official Scorecards | Prelim Results | Order PPV

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Results