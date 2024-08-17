 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On August 17, 2024
Main Card Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia
Aug. 18, 2024

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its return to Australia on Saturday, August 17, for a middleweight title fight between heated rivals as UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will take on former champion and the current No. 2 contender, Israel Adesanya in a five round championship bout.

The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Results

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Main Card Results

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates

  • A pair of exciting welterweights kickoff the main card as Li Jingliang (19-8, fighting out of Beijing, China) squares off against Carlos Prates (19-6, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil), who's scored two knockout victories already in 2024

Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

  • Fan-favorite heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (15-7, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) looks to get back in the win column against Jaizinho Rozenstruik (14-5, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker

  • No. 5 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (24-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) takes on the always entertaining Dan Hooker (23-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who's searching for this third consecutive win inside the Octagon

Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg

  • Top 10 flyweights square off in the co-main event as No. 4 ranked Kai Kara-France (24-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) meets hometown favorite and latest flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg (12-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)

Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

  • UFC 305's main event features a heated rivalry between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) and former middleweight king Israel Adesanya (24-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand). A win for Du Plessis would mark a significant milestone in his growing legacy, while 'The Last Stylebender' aims to secure the middleweight title for the third time in his illustrious career

Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

