Main Card Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its return to Australia on Saturday, August 17, for a middleweight title fight between heated rivals as UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will take on former champion and the current No. 2 contender, Israel Adesanya in a five round championship bout.
The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Main Card Results
Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates
- A pair of exciting welterweights kickoff the main card as Li Jingliang (19-8, fighting out of Beijing, China) squares off against Carlos Prates (19-6, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil), who's scored two knockout victories already in 2024
Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Fan-favorite heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (15-7, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) looks to get back in the win column against Jaizinho Rozenstruik (14-5, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker
- No. 5 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (24-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) takes on the always entertaining Dan Hooker (23-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who's searching for this third consecutive win inside the Octagon
Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg
- Top 10 flyweights square off in the co-main event as No. 4 ranked Kai Kara-France (24-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) meets hometown favorite and latest flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg (12-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)
Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya
- UFC 305's main event features a heated rivalry between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) and former middleweight king Israel Adesanya (24-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand). A win for Du Plessis would mark a significant milestone in his growing legacy, while 'The Last Stylebender' aims to secure the middleweight title for the third time in his illustrious career
Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.