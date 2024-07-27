 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, Live From Co-Op Live In Manchester, England On July 27, 2024
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, Live From Co-op Live In Manchester, England
Jul. 28, 2024

UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live, as welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years on from their first encounter.

The UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, July 27 at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Results

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Main Card Results

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

  • One of the UK's brightest talents, Arnold Allen (19-3, fighting out of Suffolk, England) faces Giga Chikadze (15-3, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia) in what should be an electric featherweight bout

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

  • An entertainer inside and outside the Octagon, Paddy Pimblett (21-3, fighting out of Liverpool, England) meets No. 15 ranked lightweight King Green (32-15-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA)

Co-Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

  • Manchester's own Tom Aspinall (14-3, fighting out of Atherton, Greater Manchester, England) looks to defend his interim heavyweight title against familiar foe Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL)

Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

  • Welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) puts his title on the line in a rematch against Belal Muhammad (23-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

