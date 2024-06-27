Main Card Results | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Embedded
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event featuring the rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Also, veteran featherweight Dan Ige steps in and squares off against up-and-coming featherweight contender Diego Lopes in place for Brian Ortega in a pivotal co-main event.
UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Results
- Joe Pyfer defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1
- Andre Fili defeats Cub Swanson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jean Silva defeats Charles Jourdain by KO (uppercut) at 1:22 of Round 2
- Payton Talbott defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1
- Gillian Robertson defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Rei Tsuruya defeats Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Vinicius Oliveira defeats Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Main Card Results
Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page
- No. 7 ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry (14-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) takes on No. 14 ranked Michael 'Venom' Page (22-2, fighting out of London, England)
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson
- No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1 1NC, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on No. 7 Macy Chiasson (10-3, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of New Orleans, La.) in a high-stakes matchup
Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze
- No. 10 ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith (38-19, fighting out of Omaha, NE) squares off against Roman Dolidze (12-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia)
Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs Diego Lopes
- Dan Ige takes on rising contender Diego Lopes (24-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) at a 165-pound catchweight bout
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka
- Light heavyweights run it back as champion Alex Pereira (10-2, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to defend his belt against No. 1 contender Jiří Procházka (30-4-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
