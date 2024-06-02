Main Card Results | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

While a number of the contests still went the distance, the tempo, output, and intensity of the contests was clearly ramped up.

Everything built to the lightweight championship main event, where fan favorite Dustin Poirier looked to “finish his story” by claiming the undisputed title and champion Islam Makhachev aimed to continue his march to all-time great status by taking out another luminary.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Results