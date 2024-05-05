Main Card Results | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

After Joanderson Brito wrapped the prelims with a stoppage win, the main card kicked off with Caio Borralho and Michel Pereira adding to the excitement before “The King of Rio” returned to the cage in triumphant fashion. And in the main event, flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja gutted out a hard-fought battle with steely challenger Steve Erceg to send the fans in attendance home on a high.

Here’s a look at home things transpired on the UFC 301 main card.