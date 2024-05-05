Main Card Results | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC Foundation
The UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro turned into a showcase of Brazil’s past, present, and future inside the Octagon, with 10 competitors from the host nation ending the night with their hand raised in victory.
After Joanderson Brito wrapped the prelims with a stoppage win, the main card kicked off with Caio Borralho and Michel Pereira adding to the excitement before “The King of Rio” returned to the cage in triumphant fashion. And in the main event, flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja gutted out a hard-fought battle with steely challenger Steve Erceg to send the fans in attendance home on a high.
Here’s a look at home things transpired on the UFC 301 main card.
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Results
- Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Co-Main Event: José Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Anthony Smith defeats Vitor Petrino by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00 of Round 1
- Michel Pereira defeats Ihor Potieria by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:54 of Round 1
- Caio Borralho defeats Paul Craig by KO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 2
- Joanderson Brito defeats Jack Shore by TKO (leg kicks) at 3:35 of Round 2
- Iasmin Lucindo defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Myktybek Orolbai defeats Elves Brener by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Drakkar Klose defeats Joaquim Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mauricio Ruffy defeats Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1
- Dione Barbosa defeats Ernesta Kareckaite by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ismael Bonfim defeats Vinc Pichel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Alessandro Costa defeats Kevin Borjas by TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of Round 2
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Main Card Results
Caio Borralho defeats Paul Craig by KO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 2
Caio Borralho kicked off the main card with a walk-off knockout win over Paul Craig, sending the crowd at Farmasi Arena into hysterics.
The Fighting Nerds representative dominated the opening stanza, connecting with clean shots and beckoning Craig back to his feet whenever the Scotsman looked to get the fight to the canvas. After hurting Craig early in the second, Borralho stung him once again and cranked up the pressure, closing things out with a clean left hand two minutes into the round.
Caio Borralho Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Caio Borralho Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
/
That’s now six straight UFC victories for the promising Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who should take another step forward in the rankings and in terms of competition after this effort.
Michel Pereira defeats Ihor Potieria by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:54 of Round 1
Michel Pereira continues to run through everybody!
“Demolidor” dropped Ihor Potieria with a jab, and then returned to his chaotic ways, back-flipping onto his prone opponent before latching onto a guillotine choke when the Ukrainian fighter looked to work back to his feet. Despite tapping, Potieria still went to sleep, while Pereira celebrated another rapid finish.
Michel Pereira Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Michel Pereira Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
/
There was some controversy after the finish, as it was clear that Pereira’s knee caught Potieria in the head as he was coming to the ground, which could have resulted in a disqualification or no contest verdict. That wasn’t the case here, as Pereira picked up his third straight middleweight win in less than 75 seconds, further establishing himself as a dark horse contender in the 185-pound ranks.
Anthony Smith defeats Vitor Petrino by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00 of Round 1
Anthony Smith wrapped up a quick guillotine choke to dispatch Vitor Petrino from the ranks of the unbeaten midway through Saturday’s main card.
The former title challenger took full advantage of the youngster making a tactical mistake, as Petrino left his head on the outside while slowly attacking a takedown early in the contest. When Petrino hoisted Smith into the air, the veteran locked in the choke, pulling out a tap from the Brazilian once the two hit the canvas.
Anthony Smith Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Anthony Smith Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
/
This was a great rebound win for Smith, who had lost three of his previous four fights. The 35-year-old said he wasn’t going to be a stepping stone for the unbeaten youngster and proved that on Saturday.
Co-Main Event: José Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
“The King of Rio” walked into Farmasi Arena wearing a crown and then went out and pitched a shutout against the streaking Jonathan Martinez, much to the delight of the partisan crowd in attendance.
José Aldo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
José Aldo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
/
From the outset, the former featherweight champion was locked in and sharp, out-boxing Martinez before taking it up a notch in the third round, where he rocked the surging Factory X man multiple times. This was a vintage effort from the UFC Hall of Fame member, and the kind of triumphant homecoming performance many had hoped for when this contest was first announced.
The scorecards were a formality — Aldo was clearly the victorious party — and the emotion on his face as he stood in the center of the Octagon following the contest was a beautiful moment for one of the absolute best of his generation.
Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
And still!
Hometown champion Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his title in his return to Rio de Janeiro, out-working game challenger Steve Erceg over five rounds to retain the flyweight belt.
Pantoja came out with a little more aggression than he showed in his last couple fights, almost as if he was trying to take Erceg out of the fight and test his mettle straight away. The challenger weathered the storm and brought the action to the Brazilian in return, showcasing his crisp boxing, while mixing in elbows in close range and cutting Pantoja.
Alexandre Pantoja Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Alexandre Pantoja Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
/
Erceg seemed to garner some momentum in the fourth round, but in the final stanza, the champion took advantage of a couple tactical miscalculations by the Australian, turning Erceg takedown attempts into opportunities to control the grappling exchanges.
All three judges scored the fight in favor of the champion, who extended his winning streak to six with the victory. Less than a year after claiming the title, Pantoja has already picked up a pair of successful title defenses to cement his standing as the top flyweight in the world.
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg took place live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4, 2024. See the Final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!