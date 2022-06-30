Alex Pereira: “This Has All Been Planned”

Alex Pereira, the former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion, began his mixed martial arts career in 2015. After losing his professional debut, Pereira has only competed in five more MMA bouts in the seven years since, albeit defeating all five opponents.

In Las Vegas For UFC 276? Be Sure To Stop By The Amazing UFC X

Joining UFC in 2021, Pereira jumped onto the scene by landing a highlight reel flying knee to defeat Andreas Michailidis at Madison Square Garden in his promotional debut at UFC 268. Four months later, Pereira remained perfect inside the Octagon defeating Bruno Silva. Six fights into his MMA career, Pereira was still adapting on the fly.

“With each fight comes improvement,” Pereira said. “In the fight against Silva, I was able to learn a bit more and to deal with fighting for three five-minute rounds for the first time. Also, defending takedowns at some moments in a fighting situation because I had only done it in training.”

Traditionally, a UFC fighter would have a couple more bouts against unranked opponents before challenging Top 15 or Top 10 caliber athletes. But Pereira believes his skills at this moment are good enough to compete with the very best and he isn’t wasting any time to prove he can challenge UFC’s elite middleweights.

“I feel fine,” Pereira said. “Because unlike many athletes who fight their way into the minor leagues to get into the UFC, I came in as a champion from another event, so it helped me getting here and not feeling any pressure and not letting it disturb me during my fights. It makes a lot of difference.”

Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

On July 2, Pereira steps in the cage against Sean Strickland, the current No. 4 contender in the UFC middleweight division. Strickland will be the last Top 5 opponent after UFC 276’s main event foe – Jared Cannonier - that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has yet to face, so by beating Strickland, Pereira hopes to take his place as next in line for a title shot.