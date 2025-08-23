Main Card Results | UFC Shanghai

Taiyilake Nueralji kicked things off with a bruising first-round finish of Kiefer Crosbie, dispatching the Irishman with a torrent of elbows before Chinese flyweight Sumudaerji picked up his second win of the year by sweeping the scorecards against Kevin Borjas. That was followed by clear decision wins for established contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Aljamain Sterling, who defeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Brian Ortega respectively to secure their positions in the Top 5.

In the main event, Brazilian finisher Johnny Walker silenced the partisan crowd by dispatching Zhang Mingyang, felling him with heavy low kicks before pounding out the stoppage win.

It was an entertaining day of fights in Shanghai, and we have all the details collected for your review below.

Prelim Results | Scorecards

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

