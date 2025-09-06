 Skip to main content
A blue textured background with UFC middleweight fighters Nassourdine Imavov on the left and Caio Borralho on the right.
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Paris

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, Live From Accor Arena In Paris On September 6, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Sep. 6, 2025

UFC returns to Paris the fourth consecutive year with an electrifying night of fights at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 6, as No. 2 ranked middleweight contender and France's own Nassourdine “The Sniper” Imavov faces The Fighting Nerds star, No. 7 ranked Caio “The Natural” Borralho.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs BORRALHO airs at a special time! Prelim action begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on Saturday. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the day with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.

William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala

  • Featherweights kick off the main card as hometown favorite William Gomis (14-3, fighting out of Paris, France) takes on UFC newcomer Robert Ruchala (11-1, fighting out of Nowy Sącz, Poland)

Axel Sola vs Rhys McKee

  • Unbeaten French welterweight Axel Sola (10-0-1, fighting out of Nice, France) makes his UFC debut against Rhys McKee (14-6-1, fighting out of Ballymena, Ireland)

Bolaji Oki vs Mason Jones

  • Lightweight prospects collide as Bolaji Oki (10-2, fighting out of Brussels, Belgium) squares off against Mason Jones (16-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Blaenavon, Wales)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Paul Craig

  • Modestas Bukauskas (18-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) looks to secure his fourth straight win when he faces fan-favorite Paul Craig (17-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland)

Benoît Saint Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy

  • In the co-main event, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Benoît Saint Denis (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) collides with The Fighting Nerds product, No. 15 ranked Mauricio Ruffy (12-1, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil)

Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho

  • In the main event, a massive middleweight tilt sees No. 2 ranked Nassourdine Imavov (16-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) defend home soil against Brazilian star and No. 7 ranked Caio Borralho (17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 6, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

