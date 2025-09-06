Main Card Results | UFC Paris

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs BORRALHO airs at a special time! Prelim action begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on Saturday. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States.
Modestas Bukauskas (18-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) looks to secure his fourth straight win when he faces fan-favorite Paul Craig (17-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland)
In the co-main event, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Benoît Saint Denis (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) collides with The Fighting Nerds product, No. 15 ranked Mauricio Ruffy (12-1, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil)
In the main event, a massive middleweight tilt sees No. 2 ranked Nassourdine Imavov (16-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) defend home soil against Brazilian star and No. 7 ranked Caio Borralho (17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil)