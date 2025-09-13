 Skip to main content
UFC featherweights Diego Lopes and Jean Silva stand in front of a green and orange Mexico Independence Day themed background for Noche UFC
Main Card Results | Noche UFC

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, Live From Frost Bank Center In San Antonio On September 13
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Sep. 13, 2025

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, Top 5 strawweights with title aspirations collide as No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez faces No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos.

NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 3pm ET/12 pm PT, followed by the main card at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the day with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.

Santiago Luna vs Quang Le

  • Bantamweights open the main card as UFC newcomer Santiago Luna (6-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on Quang Le (9-2, fighting out of Brooklyn Center, MN by way of Bien Hoa, Vietnam)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Dustin Stoltzfus

  • Former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (20-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Yuma, AZ) squares off against Dustin Stoltzfus (16-7, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany)

Two fights, One night | Noche UFC + Canelo vs Crawford Promo
Two fights, One night | Noche UFC + Canelo vs Crawford Promo
Rafa Garcia vs Jared Gordon

  • Lightweight Rafa Garcia (17-4, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) locks horns with Jared Gordon (21-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Astoria, Queens, NY)

Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs David Martinez

  • In the co-main event, No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (22-8, fighting out of Woburn, MA) faces Dana White's Contender Series grad David Martinez (12-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) on short notice

Main Event: Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva

  • In the main event, former featherweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes (26-7, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) collides with The Fighting Nerds product and No. 10 ranked contender Jean Silva (16-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

