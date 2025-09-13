Main Card Results | Noche UFC

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, Top 5 strawweights with title aspirations collide as No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez faces No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos.
NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 3pm ET/12 pm PT, followed by the main card at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Santiago Luna vs Quang Le
- Bantamweights open the main card as UFC newcomer Santiago Luna (6-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on Quang Le (9-2, fighting out of Brooklyn Center, MN by way of Bien Hoa, Vietnam)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Dustin Stoltzfus
- Former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (20-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Yuma, AZ) squares off against Dustin Stoltzfus (16-7, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany)
Rafa Garcia vs Jared Gordon
- Lightweight Rafa Garcia (17-4, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) locks horns with Jared Gordon (21-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Astoria, Queens, NY)
Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs David Martinez
- In the co-main event, No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (22-8, fighting out of Woburn, MA) faces Dana White's Contender Series grad David Martinez (12-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) on short notice
Main Event: Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva
- In the main event, former featherweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes (26-7, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) collides with The Fighting Nerds product and No. 10 ranked contender Jean Silva (16-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
