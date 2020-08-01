Maia Ready To Join Legion Of Brazilian Champs

“I’m very proud and honored for this opportunity. Everyone [in Brazil] is very happy and very confident in my winning. Everyone back there knows how tough I am, how determined I am to prepare myself for this fight. I’ll do my best, and I hope that I can join this Hall of Fame of legendary Brazilian fighters.”

It’s a lofty goal, and she seized upon the opportunity to start making it a reality when she accepted a fight last August with Joanne Calderwood. Calderwood was slated to be next for the champion Shevchenko, and gambling with her place in line turned into a huge payoff for Maia. In a Performance of the Night effort, Maia submitted the Scot in the first round. It was a sweet victory, but with the title in sight, there was no time for celebration.

“After I came home, I took one week off to recover my mind and body,” she says. “But I kept training, very lightly, and after that one week I came back training hard for this title fight.”