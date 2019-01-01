Maia Fighting For Something Bigger

As the years moved forward, fighters began training in all aspects of martial arts, from striking to wrestling to grappling, and the era of the “specialist” went away.

Obviously, the 41-year old Brazilian has spent countless hours hitting pads with his coaches and he’s worked tirelessly to improve his wrestling over the years, but he never strays far from his one true passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In fact, if Maia could choose how he will best be remembered when his fighting career is finished, it was his ability to adapt and evolve his grappling game for mixed martial arts.

“That makes me very glad for my legacy because people attach my name so much to Brazilian jiu-jitsu,” Maia explained. “That is what I was looking for my whole life and thanks not just to me but to my team to always work to make Brazilian jiu-jitsu better inside the cage. The biggest thing is you can be as good as you can in Brazilian jiu-jitsu but if you don’t do the right things to do that [in mixed martial arts] or if you just do the average things, then you’re going to be average in your career, even if you were a world champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Not too many people know how to translate the world class jiu-jitsu into world class MMA and that’s something that my team and I have been learning the last seven or eight years.”

