Mahmoud Sebie | A Warrior By Definition

However, as is true with any fighter, Sebie carries a story that puts in perspective what drives a fighter to wrap their hands and go to war.

The Olympian, four-time Arab wrestling champion, and now welterweight MMA prospect has a story that writes new pages every day.

“I started wrestling in Egypt in 2002,” Sebie explained. “During that time, I lived in different countries. I lived in Turkey, Germany, Greece, and Italy. I left Egypt when I was younger, like 13 years old. So I was living between Europe and also going with the national team and trainingbut living there looking for opportunities.”

Living by himself as an early teen, wrestling kept Sebie on a path towards the Olympics. In 2016, Sebie competed in Rio de Janeiro in Greco-Roman competition.