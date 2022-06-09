Maheshate | Welcome To The UFC

Believing in himself has been a staple in his mental preparation ahead of every one of his mixed martial arts bouts, removing doubt through the hard work put into his training. His calm is also due in part to his familiarity with UFC that came during his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series last November against Achilles Estremadura.

“I actually feel better [this fight] because the last time, when I came to Las Vegas [for my fight against Estremadura], I had jetlag,” Maheshate said.

Maheshate’s battle on the Contender Series was telling of his character and will. With a UFC contract on the line, and UFC President Dana White watching intently, he needed to overcome numerous adversities if he wanted to earn a contract.

“Maheshate was one of the biggest [underdogs] on the entire card but he proved a lot in this fight,” UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko said. “He was wobbled twice in the first round but through the following rounds he was able to rally, pour on the volume and eventually do enough to earn that UFC paper.”

Struggling at first, Maheshate couldn’t match the speed and volume of striking that Estremadura was putting on him. Yet Maheshate was able to withstand the pressure and pick up the pace in the later rounds.

“For a brief moment in the third round it became a striking display for Maheshate to show what he’s made of, to show the diverse arsenal of attacks he’s got,” UFC commentator Michael Bisping said after Maheshate’s win.