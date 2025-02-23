Magomed Ankalaev's Long And Winding Road To The Top

It was a bout many thought would mark the start of a new era in the 205-pound division. But, after five rounds, the judges couldn't agree on a consensus winner. The split-draw verdict left everybody frustrated, with both men leaving the cage without the title, and the UFC still without a champion.

"Well, the judges made their decision. But anybody who saw the fight today, in the arena or anywhere else in the world, they know who won the fight, they know who won the title," he told UFC.com backstage after the fight.

"I think I did everything I had to do to become a champion. I think I got the victory. But hey, the judges took their decision. That's what they did. I think I'm going to keep working, keep doing my job, and I'm going to take what's rightfully mine."

Ankalaev went back to the drawing board and was eventually handed a UFC 294 bout with Brazilian contender Johnny Walker. Victory for Ankalaev may have put him right back into the title conversation again, but after an accidental illegal knee left Walker unable to continue, the fight was waved off and ruled a no-contest.

It left Ankalaev in limbo, and on a bizarre two-fight winless run. The man who headed into his title fight with Blachowicz with the most momentum in the division had suddenly lost it all, despite not losing a fight.