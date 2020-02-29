Magomed Ankalaev Wants To Settle The Score

With each blow that crashed home, veteran referee Kevin MacDonald crept forward for a closer look, anticipating a finishing blow and eager to ensure that the staggering Cutelaba didn’t take any unnecessary punishment.

When Ankalaev connected with a left hook that caused Cutelaba to stagger backwards, then fire off a wild right hand that was nowhere near the target, MacDonald jumped in, waving off the contest and kicking off a strange odyssey that will end this weekend on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

“I wouldn’t say I feel a duty to do so, but I have to finish this,” Ankalaev said of his protracted feud with Cutelaba, whom he faces for a second time on Saturday in the opening bout of the UFC 254 pay-per-view main card.

As soon as MacDonald raced in between the two combatants on that crisp February evening in Norfolk, Virginia, Cutelaba began vehemently protesting the stoppage. Slow-motion replays illustrated why.

While Ankalaev was attacking, many of the blows failed to land flush, and the wobbles Cutelaba exhibited that drew MacDonald in were clearly a case of the 26-year-old Moldovan playing up their impact in hopes of making Ankalaev overextend and leave himself open to a powerful counter that could shift the tides in his favor.