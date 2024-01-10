Magomed Ankalaev Looks To Finish The Johnny Walker Part Of His Story

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Early in the opening frame, Walker took a front kick to the midsection and doubled over at the waist, prompting Ankalaev to advance. As he did, the SBG Ireland representative elevated, looking to land a flying knee after playing possum, much like Cutelaba had hoped to do several years earlier.

Ankalaev was hip to the subterfuge, avoided the attack, and immediately secured a body lock on Walker, wrestling him to his knees along the fence, where he alternated between searching for chokes and landing sporadic shots to his opponent’s head. As they battled along the cage wall, Ankalaev connected with a knee to the chin of Walker, who was clearly downed, prompting the contest to be paused.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Walker took the shot without issue, immediately motioning to Ankalaev that he was down and the blow was illegal. The ringside physician entered the Octagon and proceeded to ask Walker, a native Brazilian, a series of questions in English, and when his answers were unacceptable to the doctor, the fight was waved off.

Chaos followed, as Walker, clearly unaware of what just happened, tried to restart the fight himself, resulting in a skirmish ensuing inside the Octagon. Cooler heads ultimately prevailed, and now, the light heavyweight contenders will try to settle things once and for all this weekend in Las Vegas.

“I was mad, of course, but it is what it is,” Ankalaev said when asked about the fight being halted the way it was after he was clearly having success, adding that he “will be more focused on (his) opponent’s positions” going forward.