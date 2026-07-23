Magomed Ankalaev Is Keen To Put Things Right

After spending his entire career preparing to become a champion, Ankalaev’s reign lasted just one fight. But, as he told UFC.com, he was able to turn the negative of a loss into a positive.

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“For different fighters, it's different,” he explained. “After a loss, some people cannot come back for a while. They come back altered. For me, I think the loss was an experience that made me better. I think I'm one of those guys that comes back stronger, and just moving forward, I cannot wait for [this] fight.”

Ankalaev returns this weekend in the main event in Abu Dhabi, where he was originally set to face fellow contender Khalil Rountree Jr. However, after Rountree was forced to withdraw from the fight card due to injury, Uzbekistan’s Bodgan Guskov was drafted in, with Ankalaev facing a very different fighter to the one he’d spent his training camp preparing for.