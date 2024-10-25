Magomed Ankalaev Is Back On Track

That run of form earned Ankalaev a title shot, which ended in controversy with a split draw with Jan Blachowicz, leaving the championship vacant. The frustration grew when he faced Johnny Walker at UFC 294 in a bout that ended in the first round and ruled a no contest after an illegal knee from Ankalaev left Walker unable to continue.

It meant that, rather than moving on and potentially fighting for the title again, Ankalaev had unfinished business to attend to, and a second-round knockout of Walker in their rematch in January closed an unwanted chapter in Ankalaev’s career as he claimed his first win in 18 months.

Chatting to UFC.com ahead of the matchup, Ankalaev said he was happy to finally put his saga with Walker behind him and get back to the job of earning a second shot at the title.

“The biggest thing with the fight with Johnny Walker that ended in a no contest was the fact that he wasted my time a little bit,” he stated.