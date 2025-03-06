Magomed Ankalaev Has The Light Heavyweight Summit In Sight

Nine consecutive wins across four years saw Ankalaev surge into title contention in the 205-pound division, as he earned a shot at the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282 in December 2022.

His title fight with former champion Jan Blachowicz was supposed to be his crowning moment, and when the fight reached the final horn, Ankalaev was sure that he’d done enough to earn the nod from the three judges at Octagonside.

However, after five punishing rounds, the bout was scored a split draw and the title was left vacant. It was an outcome that many observers, including the majority of the media members who posted their scores online after the fight, disagreed with. To many, Ankalaev had been robbed of his moment, and he left the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena confused, angry, and emotional.

Looking back at that moment, Ankalaev said that he’s put that night, and all the associated hurt, in the past, and he’s ready to channel all his energy into his latest title chance this weekend.