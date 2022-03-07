Magomed Ankalaev Embraces The Hard Road

Like everyone else harboring championship ambitions, Ankalaev doesn’t want to have to wait too long before securing his opportunity, but just as he did heading into his fight with Oezdemir, the well-rounded terror who spent the final month of his camp in Las Vegas understands this weekend’s assignment is another step in the right direction.

View The Entire Fight Card

“I came to I came to Vegas because my fight is here and also there is everything I need to prepare — UFC PI, gyms, sparring partners, et cetera,” began Ankalaev, who is 16-1 in his career, with his lone loss coming in literally the final second of his UFC debut opposite Paul Craig a shade under four years ago. “The last days have gone well, done with hard work, and now I’m looking forward to the weight cut.

“We’re moving forward slowly, but confidently,” he continued, shifting his focus to his journey up the divisional ladder. “The road to the belt is always tough, but that is what separates champions from average fighters.

“The whole road is filled with negative things, injuries, hard work, sacrifices, and it all becomes worth when you win, especially after you get that belt. That is the best positive moment in this sport.

“I feel great in the Octagon, and every fight I become more experienced and it boosts my confidence,” added Ankalaev, who heads into his first main event assignment this weekend opposite Santos brimming with confidence, while his opponent is looking to return to being the menacing figure he was at the outset of his move to the light heavyweight division.